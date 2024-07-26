JR: Hamilton makes history in Fargo as seven others All-American

8.9k Views 158 Votes

FARGO, ND • Valerie Hamilton did more than just win her first Fargo title at the USMC National Championships this summer. Inside of the FargoDome, the El Paso-Gridley native claimed her title at 145 pounds in dominant fashion and, in doing so, became the first Junior woman Triple Crown winner in the sport. In achieving this honor, Hamilton first won the Folkstyle National championship, then the Women’s Showcase at the US Open, and now, in the final leg, a Fargo Freestyle title. 

To history, this marks a critical moment in the sport that now raises the bar and gives young women wrestlers something more to strive for; for Hamilton, however, it was simply the next tournament.  

Tap to read the full article
Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin

What do you think?

158 Points
Upvote Downvote

Written by Illinois Matmen

16U: Enos highlights Team Illinois’ five All-Americans in Fargo