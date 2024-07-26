JR: Hamilton makes history in Fargo as seven others All-American

FARGO, ND • Valerie Hamilton did more than just win her first Fargo title at the USMC National Championships this summer. Inside of the FargoDome, the El Paso-Gridley native claimed her title at 145 pounds in dominant fashion and, in doing so, became the first Junior woman Triple Crown winner in the sport. In achieving this honor, Hamilton first won the Folkstyle National championship, then the Women’s Showcase at the US Open, and now, in the final leg, a Fargo Freestyle title.

To history, this marks a critical moment in the sport that now raises the bar and gives young women wrestlers something more to strive for; for Hamilton, however, it was simply the next tournament.