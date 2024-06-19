JR: Illinois Greco into the Championship Pool at the National Duals

TULSA, OK• Team Illinois came into the Greco-Roman National Duals with solid group of young men who have all wrestled in high-level matches and been in high-level duals—and, so far, all of their experience has shown as Illinois cleanly moved through their Preliminary Pool D bracket on Wednesday with very little drama and very little to be concerned about—and there is nothing wrong with dominating three other states in fine fashion.

In their opening dual, the boys of Illinois took down Ohio Blue, 52-14. The Land of Lincoln-ers would collect 12 of the 15 bouts racking up nine technical superiorities, one decision, one fall, and one disqualification—it was a nice opening round to get the Greco going.