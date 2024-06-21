JR: Illinois’ ladies wrestle to a fourth place showing at the National Duals

TULSA, OK • Illinois’ finest ladies took the mats this past week and came away with a great deal of success, some areas for improvement, and a fourth-place finish at the National Duals inside of Cox Business Convention Center.

For the Ladies of Illinois, three would come out of the National Duals unscathed. Gabriella Gomez (115) and Sydney Perry (145) each earned a 7-0 record over the two days, while Valerie Hamilton (155, 170) went 5-0—each of these young ladies have also wrestled at the World level, and their experience and dominance was evident in Tulsa. 

As for how day two unfolded for Team Illinois, even though it was a 2-2 split in their four duals, the competition in those two losses was extremely strong and, all at the same time, the two wins showed how bright Illinois can shine.

Written by Illinois Matmen

