Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
High SchoolPro

Marmion claims Loffredo title; Munaretto versus Garcia highlights the event

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
01/12/2025 11:08 PM
0
0
153
0
Shares

FOX LAKE • In what was anticipated to be a great day of duals at Grant Community High School, the Loffredo Duals did not disappoint.  With last-match heroics in round one, all the way to a highlighted bout featuring two number one ranked wrestlers in 3A who wrestled into an ultimate tiebreaker situation, the three rounds of duals contained everything any fan could have wanted.

Here is a breakdown of each round with some highlights included.

Round 1 Results

Championship Quarterfinals

53 • Marmion Academy (#3, 3A)

21 • Crystal Lake South

Marmion Academy came in ranked number three in the state via Illinois Matmen’s team rankings and as the number one seed of the tournament, and they did exactly what the number one seed should have done in their opening dual: they dominated their competition. 

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website