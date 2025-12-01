Marmion claims Loffredo title; Munaretto versus Garcia highlights the event

FOX LAKE • In what was anticipated to be a great day of duals at Grant Community High School, the Loffredo Duals did not disappoint. With last-match heroics in round one, all the way to a highlighted bout featuring two number one ranked wrestlers in 3A who wrestled into an ultimate tiebreaker situation, the three rounds of duals contained everything any fan could have wanted.

Here is a breakdown of each round with some highlights included.

Round 1 Results

Championship Quarterfinals

53 • Marmion Academy (#3, 3A)

21 • Crystal Lake South

Marmion Academy came in ranked number three in the state via Illinois Matmen’s team rankings and as the number one seed of the tournament, and they did exactly what the number one seed should have done in their opening dual: they dominated their competition.