ProUSA Wrestling

Morgan Turner headed back to the U17 Worlds

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
04/06/2025 1:03 AM
SPOKANE, WA • Two-time U17 World medalist Morgan Turner has once again punched her ticket to the U17 World Championships.  With a dominating performance at 49kg at this year’s USMC Women’s National Championships, Turner has made it known that she is the best in the country and undeniably the one to beat if someone else is looking to make an age-level World team.

Back in 2023, Turner was a U17 World champion, and last year she secured a U17 bronze; however, this year she is not only looking for gold, but also to move up to the U20 division. 

