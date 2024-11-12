Noble claims an Ironman title; ten other Illinois wrestlers medal

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH • Collectively, out of the eleven placewinners for Illinois at this year’s Ironman, there were a combined 12 state championships and a total of 23 state medals between them. So, this begs the question: Is this the best Ironman for the state of Illinois, and have these eleven medalists earned the right to be the standard moving forward?

Overall, 16 Illinois teams made the short trek east, and five of them ended up in the Top 25 of a very strong field. Coming in 18th place, the highest of all Illinois schools, was Chicago Marist. Led by Will Denny at 157 pounds, the RedHawks have been one of Illinois finer teams; however, due to their regional placement and the IHSA layout, they have had a difficult time pushing through into the Dual Team State Series as of late. Are they and have they been one of the best teams in Illinois? Absolutely. Now, is this a small preview as to Marist pushing through their regional and being rewarded with a state trophy? In a few months, all those questions will be answered.

In 21st place was Warren. Led by state and national champions Caleb Noble and Aaron Stewart, they are certainly always out front wherever the Devils are wrestling. Just behind them in 22nd place was IC Catholic Prep. With Deven Casey bringing home a lone Knight medal, their push to be a championship round team come the state championships is still in the work. However, for Casey who has slowly wrestled his way to the top, this was another tournament where he was able to prove himself and open some eyes.