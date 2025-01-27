St. Charles East remains King of the DuKane for the fourth-consecutive year

ST. CHARLES • The 2025 DuKane Conference Wrestling Championships took center stage this past weekend at St. Charles North High School. For some individual wrestlers, it served as either a steppingstone or a barometer as they now turn their focus to the regional. For three-time defending DuKane team champions, St. Charles East, however, it turned out to be another conference coronation. For the now four-time consecutive conference champions, their title marks another achievement in their journey as they look ahead to the state series, but it also gives some time for individual reflection on what needs to be worked on moving forward.