TEAM ILLINOIS • This is the current roster for Team Illinois’ 16U and Junior National Team. Wrestlers can earn National Team status by placing in the top three in the IL/USAW State Championships, winning the IL/USAW Second Chance Tournament, or by placing in any of the USAW National or Regional Championships.

Below is the current list of 16U and Junior National Team members. Please note, this is not an official IL/USAW list of qualifiers.