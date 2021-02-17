Team Illinois vs. Team California Matchups

Last month we brought you Illinois Matmen’s “Test of the Best” matching the best wrestlers in the state up against one another to see who is best.

This month, Illinois Matmen is excited to announce Team Illinois vs. Team California. This dual will feature some of the best Illinois wrestlers matched up against some of California’s best wrestlers in order to showcase nationally ranked talent. Winners from the “Test of the Best” get another chance to display their skills at this historic event. Coach Daniel Woiwor, from Fountain Valley H.S. is bringing a talented lineup of top ranked California wrestlers ready to step up to the challenge. This event will be non-stop action from whistle to whistle!