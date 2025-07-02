The much too early Sectional debacle that never goes away

ILLINOIS • Year after year, one of the greatest complaints made is the lack of seeding and competitive equity across the state when it comes to the wrestling Regionals and Sectionals, so it is no surprise that this issue is once again raised as there is a great disparity in the numbers and teams and how individual state qualifications will look in two weeks.

As seen in Rob Sherrill’s individual weekly rankings, there is a breakdown of where the top ranked wrestlers in the state will most likely be competing come the Sectional next week. Of course, all these possibilities are predicated first by the health of the wrestlers and how the Regionals will wrestle themselves out. But, once all of that has been worked through, the curiosity then becomes where the wrestlers are located in the bracket and who will meet where and when with the focus on becoming an IHSA State Qualifier, and the goal of standing as high atop the podium as possible.

Since the Regional will only advance the top three wrestlers to the Sectional, and the Sectional will only advance the top four wrestlers to the State Championships, this is where a variety of possible movements come into play.