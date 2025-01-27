ELMWOOD PARK • West Aurora emerged as the dominant force at this year’s Upstate Eight Wrestling Championships, taking first place with an impressive 121 points in front of second place Glenbard East. Their performance was marked by depth across all weight classes highlighted by nine finalists and six champions. The team’s strong showing solidified their position as the new powerhouse in the conference.
West Aurora runs away with the U8 Conference crown
