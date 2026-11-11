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Rank Wrestler Weight School 1 Adonis Washington 138 Joliet Catholic 2 Connor Collins 113 Olympia 3 Landon Near 126 Sterling Academy 4 Wesley Janiak 120 Marquette Academy 5 Axel Rodriguez 150 Marist 6 Colton Schultz 120 Joliet Catholic 7 Brody Page 144 Marmion Academy 8 Finn McDermott 126 Joliet Catholic 9 Hogan Rice 126 St. Charles East 10 Ta’jon Beals 138 Marist

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