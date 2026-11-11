|Rank
|Wrestler
|Weight
|School
|1
|Adonis Washington
|138
|Joliet Catholic
|2
|Connor Collins
|113
|Olympia
|3
|Landon Near
|126
|Sterling Academy
|4
|Wesley Janiak
|120
|Marquette Academy
|5
|Axel Rodriguez
|150
|Marist
|6
|Colton Schultz
|120
|Joliet Catholic
|7
|Brody Page
|144
|Marmion Academy
|8
|Finn McDermott
|126
|Joliet Catholic
|9
|Hogan Rice
|126
|St. Charles East
|10
|Ta’jon Beals
|138
|Marist
IHSA Boys Top 50 Sophomores
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