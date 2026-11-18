The Girls of the Winter Classic

Illinois Matwomen | November 18, 2026

A year ago, the USA Wrestling Winter Classic filled all 600 spots at Harold L. Richards High School. In the 12U 126/131-pound bracket, Annebelle Duller pinned three opponents in a combined 2 minutes, 39 seconds for the Stateline Stingers. This Sunday, November 22, she returns in the afternoon session, up an age division and wearing the colors of the Antioch Predators.

The Winter Classic was already selling out before that 2025 field came through Richards. The 2024 edition followed two straight sellouts, and this year’s tournament has again reached capacity. The draw for young wrestlers includes a custom bracket board for each champion and points toward the Future Finalist Series. For Illinois girls, it also offers an early look at opponents they could see again as the winter season unfolds.

Seventy-three wrestlers are entered in the five girls divisions. Seventy-one list Illinois as their home state. Indiana sends two with different prospects for Sunday: Valparaiso’s Audia Rivera has three Illinois opponents at her registered weight, while Lemont Bears wrestler Braylee Lemons is the lone 14U entry at 120. The 6U, 8U and 10U wrestlers start at 8 a.m. Central. The 12U and 14U sessions begin at 12:30 p.m.