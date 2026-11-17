ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Kennedy Blades continues to prove that she is not simply one of the most exciting athletes in women’s wrestling. She is becoming one of the most dominant performers in professional freestyle wrestling, regardless of gender.

The Chicago-area native delivered another statement performance Saturday, November 14, at Real American Freestyle (RAF) Abu Dhabi, overwhelming Bella Mir with a 10-0 technical fall in just 90 seconds to successfully defend her RAF Women’s Middleweight Championship.

The victory improved Blades’ remarkable RAF record to 7-0, with all seven victories coming by technical fall. Even more impressive, she has yet to surrender a single point in the promotion, outscoring her opponents by a combined 75-0.

For an athlete who already owns an Olympic silver medal and multiple World Championship bronze medals, dominating elite competition is becoming routine. Yet there is nothing ordinary about the way Blades continues to dismantle opponents.

Her explosive offense, spectacular high-amplitude throws, relentless attacking style, and unmistakable confidence have made her one of the most entertaining wrestlers in the sport.

And with RAF preparing to return to the Chicago area on November 28, the 23-year-old superstar now has an opportunity to bring that dominance back to her home state.

Another Opponent, Another Dominant Victory

Blades entered Abu Dhabi with considerable momentum, having already established herself as one of RAF’s most successful champions.

Standing across from her was Bella Mir, a talented American wrestler who entered the matchup ranked second on the United States women’s wrestling ladder behind Blades.

The matchup carried additional intrigue because the two had previously been scheduled to meet at USA Wrestling’s Final X before Mir forfeited that series. Their showdown in Abu Dhabi offered an opportunity to finally settle matters on the mat.

It took Blades only a minute and a half.

Competing at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, Blades immediately imposed her offensive style, controlling the action and quickly building the advantage that ended the championship contest.

The official result was another shutout technical fall, 10-0, with time to spare.

There was no extended feeling-out process, no lengthy defensive battle, and no opportunity for Mir to establish a sustained offensive rhythm.

Instead, Blades delivered another emphatic reminder of the distance she has created between herself and her challengers.

The performance was particularly impressive considering Mir’s standing in American wrestling. Defeating a nationally ranked opponent is noteworthy. Overwhelming one in 90 seconds on an international stage is something entirely different.

Blades’ victory also came on a card loaded with international wrestling stars, Olympic champions, World champions, and recognizable mixed martial arts personalities.

Kyle Dake, Kyle Snyder, Jordan Burroughs, Abdulrashid Sadulaev, and Khamzat Chimaev were among the prominent names competing in Abu Dhabi.

Yet Blades’ performance belonged in the conversation with any of them.

Her bout demonstrated the speed, athleticism, and technical superiority that have become hallmarks of her remarkable rise.

Seven Matches, Seven Technical Falls, Zero Points Allowed

7–0

RAF record

7

Technical falls

75–0

Combined score