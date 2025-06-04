Login
Alexis Janiak to represent US at U23 Worlds

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
04/06/2025 1:09 AM
SPOKANE, WA • Alexis Janiak is having quite a year.  Three weeks ago, she won her first National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling national championship representing Aurora University, and Saturday, at the 2025 USMC Women’s National Championships, she earned the right to represent the United States at the U23 World Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, with a dominating performance that was nearly perfect. 

To make clear how near-perfect Janiak was, in her six matches, she only conceded two points, outscoring her opponents 43-2.  As for what made the difference in the 2024 U20 silver medalist and 2023 U20 World bronze medalist, she said it was the ability to focus on herself and just wrestle freely.

