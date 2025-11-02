Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (February 10, 2025)

With the Regional now behind us all, it is time to move into the Individaul Sectional. Here, well, this is where state qualifications are either earned or missed. Only four wrestlers from each weight class in each Indivifdual Sectional will become State Qualifiers, and headed into this two-day weekend of wrestling, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.

From a team perspective, Regionals have been won and the Dual Team Sectional is still three Tuesdays away. Individually, this weeked is where either goals remain alive or where the dream ends.

Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.

3A Individual Rankings