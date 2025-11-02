Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (February 10, 2025)

With the Regional now behind us all, it is time to move into the Individaul Sectional. Here, well, this is where state qualifications are either earned or missed. Only four wrestlers from each weight class in each Indivifdual Sectional will become State Qualifiers, and headed into this two-day weekend of wrestling, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.
From a team perspective, Regionals have been won and the Dual Team Sectional is still three Tuesdays away. Individually, this weeked is where either goals remain alive or where the dream ends.
Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.
3A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5; OPRF-1; Reg-1
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Morrison 11-5; Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3, TF; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F; Barry F; Duarte TF
|SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113); SPC-1: Reg-1
|Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113)
|Spinolas F; Soney F; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113)
|4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|3
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1; Geneseo-1; CCL-1; Reg-1
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9; Berg F; Gracia 7-2; Corcoran 9-2; Klichurov 7-2
|6-UFS (24)
|4
|Davion Henry
|Sr
|H-F
|Joliet Central
|Joliet Central-1; Hoffman E-1; Crown Point (IN)-4; SW Sub-1; Reg-1
|Hayes 12-1 (113); D. Cordero (TN) 17-3, 4-1 OT; Stauffer (PA) TF; Lotier (PA) TF; Rundell F
|Corcoran 9-7; Katz TF; Drennen (WV) 6-3; Bridge (IN) 13-2; Khiev F; Ortega 14-5
|5
|Michael McNamara
|Fr
|Edwardsville
|Joliet Central
|Francis Howell N (MO)-2; Dvorak-2; Cheesehead (WI)-7; Hickman (MO)-1; Reg-1
|Dannegger (MO) TF; DeMarco 7-3; Pryor (MO) 3-0 OT; Chittum (TN) 12-4; Garbis 6-4
|Pasquale 7-2; Phelps 10-3
|7-UFS (24)