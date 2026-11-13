ILLINOIS MATWOMEN’S ADRIAN WEEKEND PREVIEW

Aurora, McKendree and North Central bring Illinois storylines to Adrian

November 13, 2026

Aurora, McKendree and North Central are the three Illinois programs confirmed on published schedules for the Adrian weekend. Aurora has an established group of returners surrounded by a large collection of young wrestlers, many of them familiar names from Illinois high school mats. McKendree brings the depth and expectations of a defending NCAA team champion. North Central joins the Sunday tournament field and adds another substantial Illinois presence to the individual competition.

The Adrian Women’s Duals take place Saturday, November 14, followed by the Adrian Women’s Invitational on Sunday, November 15, at the Merillat Sport and Fitness Center in Adrian, Michigan. Saturday puts the emphasis on lineups and team results. Sunday gives individual wrestlers opportunities to build their own tournament runs.

ILLINOIS PARTICIPATION BY DAY

Saturday, November 14 – Adrian Women’s Duals: Aurora and McKendree.

Sunday, November 15 – Adrian Women’s Invitational: Aurora, McKendree and North Central.

North Central’s schedule lists Sunday’s invitational, with no Saturday Adrian duals or Missouri Valley Open entry. McKendree’s schedule also includes the Missouri Valley Open that weekend, so its individual travel assignments require separate confirmation. A school schedule confirms a planned team appearance; it does not identify every wrestler who will compete.

The weekend’s team list includes programs such as King, Grand Valley State, Northern Michigan, Indiana Tech, Sacred Heart, Gannon, Delaware State and West Liberty. That creates the potential for nationally significant individual matches across the lineup.

This preview includes the three schools’ full rosters by listed weight. These are not confirmed Adrian travel rosters or starting lineups. Individual Adrian entries and brackets were still pending when this preview was updated, and every matchup discussed below depends on who enters, the weight selected and the draw. Potential matches involving North Central refer to Sunday’s tournament.

AURORA: ILLINOIS ROOTS AND AN EARLY CHAMPION

Sophia Ball gives Aurora an immediate storyline after winning the 138-pound title at the Pointer Open. Genesis Ramirez also reached the Pointer finals at 103, setting up an intriguing possibility of another meeting with Northern Michigan’s Lillee Denson.

Head coach Justin Pearch’s roster includes 29 wrestlers. Its Illinois connections run from Chicago and the suburbs to Freeport, Galesburg and southern Illinois. For those following the transition from IHSA competition to college freestyle, there are names to recognize throughout the roster.