Barb City Delivers: Ranked Showdowns and Big Winning Days in DeKalb

By Illinois Matwomen

The Barb City Invitational brought Illinois girls wrestling to DeKalb on Saturday, November 14, with a full day of matches that tested established contenders and gave emerging wrestlers opportunities to make their names known. Across 14 weight classes, the tournament delivered head-to-head meetings between highly ranked athletes, undefeated championship runs and plenty of strong performances deeper in the placement brackets.

Some of the biggest statements came from wrestlers already near the top of the Illinois Matwomen rankings. Annalee Aarseth, Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, Ema Durst and Samantha Diehl all claimed titles, while Blake Schuldt worked through a particularly strong 115-pound field. Other champions, including Emilee Krippel and Kenaiece Barrett, made sure the day’s conversation extended well beyond the familiar names at the top.

The records tell another important part of the story. Several wrestlers finished fifth or ninth while winning four of five matches. Those 80-percent days deserve attention alongside the championship performances, as do the athletes who finished 3–1 and won 75 percent of their matches.

Rankings referenced here are the Illinois Matwomen rankings as of November 15. All records are for Barb City only, exclude byes and include official forfeit and injury-default outcomes.