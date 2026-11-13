|Rank
|Wrestler
|School
|Weight
|1
|Caleb Noble
|Warren
|120
|2
|Chazz Robinson
|Homewood-Flossmoor
|126
|3
|Max Cumbee
|IC Catholic Prep
|138
|4
|Preston Waughtel
|Vandalia
|132
|5
|Jamiel Castleberry
|OPRF
|132
|6
|Donovan Rosauer
|Yorkville
|150
|7
|Allen Woo
|Montini
|126
|8
|Michael Rundell
|OPRF
|120
|9
|Ethan Sonne
|Marist
|165
|10
|Brody Sendele
|Hononegah
|175
|11
|Anthony Sebastian
|IC Catholic Prep
|285
IHSA Boys Top 50 Seniors
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