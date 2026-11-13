0 Shares

Rank Wrestler School Weight 1 Caleb Noble Warren 120 2 Chazz Robinson Homewood-Flossmoor 126 3 Max Cumbee IC Catholic Prep 138 4 Preston Waughtel Vandalia 132 5 Jamiel Castleberry OPRF 132 6 Donovan Rosauer Yorkville 150 7 Allen Woo Montini 126 8 Michael Rundell OPRF 120 9 Ethan Sonne Marist 165 10 Brody Sendele Hononegah 175 11 Anthony Sebastian IC Catholic Prep 285

Yes, there's more to read!