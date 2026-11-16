ILLINOIS MATWOMEN WRESTLERS OF THE WEEK

Abigail Godard and Blake Schuldt

Week of November 9–15, 2026

Freshmen Abigail Godard of Edwardsville and Blake Schuldt of McHenry arrived in high school with accomplishments already worth recognizing. Last week, both gave Illinois wrestling another reason to pay attention.

Godard finished 5–0, won two tournaments and defeated the wrestler who held the top spot at 100 pounds. Schuldt went 7–0, including one forfeit, and capped her week with a Barb City championship and Outstanding Wrestler honors. Their performances make them this week’s Illinois Matwomen co-Wrestlers of the Week.