Illinois Makes Its Mark at Adrian: McKendree Sweeps Duals and Claims Invitational Title

By Chris Gochis | Illinois Matwomen

November 15, 2026

Adrian, Michigan, holds an important place in the history of women’s college wrestling. The city hosted the inaugural National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships in 2020 and welcomed the event back in 2022. Those championships brought NCAA women’s programs together on a national stage during the years leading to the sport’s first NCAA-sanctioned championship in 2026.

Illinois programs helped write that history. McKendree won the first three NCWWC team titles, from 2020 through 2022, and North Central followed with the 2023 championship. Aurora added its own individual championship chapter when Alexis Janiak won the 2025 NCWWC title at 131 pounds. McKendree then won the inaugural NCAA women’s team championship in 2026.

That tradition provided a fitting backdrop for the November 14–15 Adrian weekend. McKendree swept six Saturday duals before winning Sunday’s invitational, North Central finished second in the tournament standings, and Aurora’s Genesis Ramirez completed an undefeated weekend with a championship at 103 pounds.

Across Sunday’s separate A and B brackets, the three Illinois programs combined for 35 placers and 10 bracket champions. McKendree produced seven champions and 15 placers, North Central had two champions among 17 placers, and Aurora finished with one champion and three placers.