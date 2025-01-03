2A Dual Team Finals are set

BLOOMINGTON • It all now comes down to one dual. One dual starting at 150 pounds for everything these teams have worked for all season leading up to this point. For Washington, they are chasing their seventh title in the last ten years. For ICCP, they have been building and are now in the finals as they are looking for their program’s first trophy, and they are hoping it is the tallest one offered.

Washington

42-26 • defeated Chicago Brother Rice

60-12 • defeated Mahomet-Seymour

In each of their duals, Washington has been Washington—very businesslike and very dominant. Against Chicago Brother Rice, they won eight of the fourteen bouts, and each win was attached with bonus points.