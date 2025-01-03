Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
High SchoolProState Championships

2A Dual Team Finals are set

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
03/01/2025 4:36 PM
0
0
86
0
Shares

BLOOMINGTON • It all now comes down to one dual.  One dual starting at 150 pounds for everything these teams have worked for all season leading up to this point.  For Washington, they are chasing their seventh title in the last ten years.  For ICCP, they have been building and are now in the finals as they are looking for their program’s first trophy, and they are hoping it is the tallest one offered.

Washington

42-26 • defeated Chicago Brother Rice

60-12 • defeated Mahomet-Seymour

In each of their duals, Washington has been Washington—very businesslike and very dominant.  Against Chicago Brother Rice, they won eight of the fourteen bouts, and each win was attached with bonus points. 

Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website