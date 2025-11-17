Early-Season Team Predictions: A Look at the Top 15 IHSA Girls Wrestling Teams

As the 2025-2026 IHSA girls wrestling season kicks off in early November, programs across Illinois are stepping onto the mats with fresh energy and high aspirations. The sport’s explosive growth nationwide is mirrored in the Land of Lincoln, where talented athletes and dedicated coaches are elevating the competition year after year. These preseason rankings highlight teams poised for success, factoring in returning state placers from the 2024-2025 season—held at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington—and promising incoming freshmen.

Last year’s IHSA Girls State Tournament saw District 230 (Sandburg, Stagg, Andrew) claim the team championship with 66 points, edging out Hampshire (51 points), Kaneland (45.5 points), Collinsville (40.5 points), and Lockport (40 points). Remember, IHSA Girls Team State placements are determined by points earned at the Individual State tournament, where a few high-placing wrestlers can outscore teams with broader depth but fewer podium finishes.

These rankings project potential outcomes at the 2026 IHSA state tournament, focusing on individual prowess rather than head-to-head duals, which could yield entirely different results. Starting from No. 15 and climbing to the top, here’s an optimistic spotlight on each team’s strengths, featuring standout returners, key highlights from the 2025 state tournament, and exciting prospects for the season ahead.

# 15. Leyden

Leyden emerges as a promising contender in the west suburbs, securing the No. 15 spot with a foundation of reliable qualifiers and increasing roster depth. The Eagles made strides at the 2025 state tournament, earning points through strong showings. Zoey Dodgers claimed 5th place at 105 pounds with a 26-3 record, marking Leyden’s first state medal in program history and showcasing her resilience with a pin in the placement bout. Sabrina Bono added to the momentum with a 5th-place finish at 120 pounds, finishing 30-7 and becoming the school’s second medalist after a pin in her placement match. Early-season duals in 2025-2026 have already produced victories against non-conference opponents, signaling Leyden’s lighter weights as a bright spot for continued progress.

# 14. Granite City

Granite City lands at No. 14, building on strong family ties and upper-weight potential that could lead to thrilling upsets. The Warriors celebrated milestones at the 2025 state tournament, Demi Barnes (class of 2028) qualifying at 170 pounds and advancing to the quarterfinals before a pin loss, wrapping up a 24-6 season and becoming the program’s first girls state appearance in that weight. Her sister Audrey also qualified at 190 pounds, posting a 1-2 record highlighted by a first-round decision win. Both sisters return with valuable club experience, positioning Granite City’s heavier divisions as a force to watch and inspiring future growth in the program.

# 13. Batavia

Batavia earns the No. 13 ranking with a well-rounded lineup featuring proven podium performers and regional dominance, setting the stage for an exciting campaign. At the 2025 state tournament, Lily Enos (class of 2026) secured 5th place at 100 pounds with a 45-7 record, earning her third consecutive state medal via a major decision in the placement match and demonstrating her consistent excellence. Anabelle Guthke aims to build on her 35-11 state-qualifying season, poised to be a key contributor to Batavia’s team points and overall success at state.

# 12. Schaumburg

Schaumburg takes the No. 12 position, driven by middle-weight stars and a tradition of sectional excellence that promises more breakthroughs. Hosting a competitive sectional last year, the program advanced four wrestlers to state. This season, Isabella Rivas, Nadia Razzak, and Sharon Olorunfemi are at the forefront, with Razzak adding a 5th-place finish at 190 pounds and a 47-5 record from 2025, marking Schaumburg’s fourth all-state wrestler and her first state medal after an 8-3 decision win in the placement bout.

# 11. Edwardsville

Edwardsville builds momentum at No. 11, following a solid 20-point performance at the 2025 state tournament and focusing on lower-weight standouts for tournament triumphs. Emma Rogers anchored the lineup with a 6th-place finish at 100 pounds and a 41-7 record, becoming the sixth wrestler from Edwardsville to earn a top-six medal. The Tigers are primed for strong showings from Brooklyn Alldredge, Genevieve Dykstra, Allie Chong, and Victoria White, whose collective efforts could propel the team to new heights.

# 10. Wheeling

Wheeling breaks into the top 10 with a dynamic squad led by high-caliber talent, ready to shine on the big stage. Elise Burkut (38-4) captured runner-up honors at 125 pounds in 2025, becoming Wheeling’s first state finalist and second medalist overall after a hard-fought major decision loss in the championship. Nikol Orendarchuk and Krystal Diaz are favored to reach the podium, adding depth and firepower to a program on the rise.

# 9. Glenbard West

Glenbard West claims the ninth spot, highlighted by a nationally recognized standout and a commitment to excellence. Khole Perez, ranked No. 17 nationally at 110 pounds by Sports Illustrated, earned 4th place at state in 2025 with a 39-2 record, marking her as Glenbard West’s third all-state wrestler. Karolina Konopka will play a crucial role in driving the team’s success, fostering a culture of achievement.

# 8. Metea Valley

Metea Valley shines at No. 8, marking program firsts with experienced returners set to inspire. Senior Ashley Basmajian became the school’s first girls state qualifier at 130 pounds in 2025, dominating sectionals with a 28-4 record and a pin-heavy style (15 falls) that secured a regional team title, even as she gained valuable experience in the blood round. Janiya Moore is a strong contender for podium placement and key team points, fueling Metea Valley’s upward trajectory.

# 7. Geneseo

Geneseo ranks seventh, drawing from western Illinois wrestling heritage and a historic medalist ready to lead. Lydia King made history with a 4th-place finish at 120 pounds in 2025 and a 50-8 record, becoming the Maple Leafs’ first girls medalist. Annibelle Juarez, Lauren Piquard, and Molly Snyder are expected to contribute significantly to Geneseo’s team points, building a legacy of success.

# 6. Oak Forest

Oak Forest positions itself at No. 6, combining youthful energy with seasoned skill for a compelling season. Freshman Rain Scott, ranked No. 10 nationally at 125 pounds by Sports Illustrated, joins as a Super 32 sixth-placer known for her explosive attacks. Elise Odiase returns to elevate her state-qualifying 36-10 record, while the comeback of 2023 state runner-up Alex Sebek could vault this talented Oak Forest squad into trophy contention.

# 5. Lincoln-Way (Co-op)

The Lincoln-Way co-op (Central/East/West) secures fifth place, tapping into a deep talent reservoir for consistent excellence. In 2025 they amassed 30 state points. Standout returners include Eleanor Giertuga, Aubrey Barnes, Riley Cooney, state qualifier Sadie Sparks, two-time state placer Zoe Dempsey (who earned 3rd at 110 pounds with a 47-4 record, becoming the program’s second medalist), and incoming freshman McKenzie Steinke, all poised to drive the co-op forward.

# 4. Kaneland

Kaneland holds strong at fourth after a third-place team finish in 2025 and claiming the Interstate 8 conference championship. Junior Angelina Gochis, ranked No. 3 nationally at 120 pounds by Sports Illustrated, defended her title at 110 pounds with a 36-0 unbeaten season and earning Wrestler of the Year honors—her second state championship. State qualifiers Sadie Kinsella and Caitlyn Manier are set to boost the team score, while incoming freshman Amadahy Torres could be the spark for another trophy run.

# 3. DeKalb

DeKalb enters at third, boasting a core of experienced athletes ready to contend. Returning talent features two-time state placer Alex Gregorio-Perez (6th at 105 pounds with a 49-6 record), two-time state qualifier Aarianna Bloyd, senior Jade Weiss, and incoming freshman Larisza Gomez-Guevara, all contributing to a program with podium potential.

# 2. Hampshire

Hampshire’s impressive runner-up finish last year with 51 points propels them to second, showcasing a blend of national talent and emerging stars. Leading the charge is Amelia Nidelea-Polanin, ranked No. 27 nationally at 120 pounds by Sports Illustrated, who placed 3rd last year at the state finals. Samantha Diehl also secured 3rd at 190 pounds with a 31-6 record. Incoming freshmen Stella Piazza and Annabelle Mueller have proven their mettle in big matches, positioning them as vital to Hampshire’s state placement.

# 1. Lockport

Lockport tops the preseason rankings as favorites, armed with elite returners and unmatched determination. Senior Claudia Heeney, a two-time state champion ranked No. 17 nationally at 135 pounds by Sports Illustrated, leads the group after defending her title at 135 pounds with a 46-2 record and a 6-0 decision in the final—her third state finals appearance. Strong contributions from returning veteran state qualifiers Rebekah Ramirez, Sophie Kelner, and Veronica Skibicki will be essential to Lockport’s quest for the ultimate victory.

• CHRIS GOCHIS / LEAD WRITER FOR ILLINOIS MATWOMEN