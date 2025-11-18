IllinoisMatmen.com Moves All Exclusive Content to Rokfin

Illinois Matmen is officially moving all exclusive content to its Rokfin channel. To continue accessing our coverage, live streams, and rankings, fans will now subscribe directly through Rokfin. This move ensures a more consistent experience, a unified content library, and better access to the sport all season long.

A Rokfin subscription is $14.99/month or $149.99/year and gives you full access to the entire wrestling ecosystem on the platform — including thousands of live streams each year, exclusive MatScouts rankings, IAwrestle, WIwrestle, PNL, and every other wrestling channel on Rokfin. Subscribers also receive full access to all premium Boutboard app features, including live brackets and individual match videos.

Illinois Matmen will also be streaming The Flavin and The Cheesehead, two of the premier in-season events on the high school calendar. In addition, our women’s rankings are now live, and our men’s rankings will be released on November 26.

If you need help with your account, refund, or access, our support team is ready to assist at support@rokfin.com.All future Illinois Matmen content can now be found exclusively at Rokfin.com/ILMatmen.