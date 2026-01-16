Subscribe to Illinois Matmen on Rokfin
High School

Illini Classic

01/16/2026
The Illini Classic is going down January 16–17, and you can catch every match LIVE from anywhere via Illinois Matmen on Rokfin.

 Event Schedule
Friday, January 16

 5:00 PM — Wrestling Begins
Saturday, January 17

 9:00 AM — Quarterfinals

 11:30 AM — Semifinals

 2:45 PM — Championships, 3rd & 5th Place Matches
This is one of the toughest tournaments of the season — don’t miss the action.

 Watch LIVE here:

https://rokfin.com/stack/2302/2026-Illinois-Classic–All-Mats–Day-1
