The Illini Classic is going down January 16–17, and you can catch every match LIVE from anywhere via Illinois Matmen on Rokfin.

Event Schedule

Friday, January 16

5:00 PM — Wrestling Begins

Saturday, January 17

9:00 AM — Quarterfinals

11:30 AM — Semifinals

2:45 PM — Championships, 3rd & 5th Place Matches

This is one of the toughest tournaments of the season — don’t miss the action.

Watch LIVE here:

https://rokfin.com/stack/2302/2026-Illinois-Classic–All-Mats–Day-1

Support Illinois wrestling and stream it live with Illinois Matmen