2A Storylines start with 3 returning champs and a very competitive field

CHAMPAIGN • The time has come and the IHSA State Championship wait is over. Beginning Thursday, there will be a variety of special moments for the wrestlers, the coaches, the families, and the communities. In 2A, the talent is widespread and no one person is dominating the spotlight. If anything, this year’s 2A has been more about the team than it has been about the individual.

In looking at this weekend’s field, four returning state champions will take to the mat, two seniors, one junior, and one sophomore. Additionally, there are several returning medalists from last season; in this, the competition should be fierce, and the right to stand on the podium will have to truly be earned.

Two returning state champions at 132 pounds

The two returning senior state champions are Deven Casey of Elmhurst (IC Catholic Prep) and Bobby Conway of Chicago (Brother Rice). However, where Casey has been a steady force down in Champaign, Conway has only placed one time in his past three years, and that was his title back in 2023.