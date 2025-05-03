Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
High SchoolProState Championships

3A: Marmion claims first title; Dual Team and Individual results

TC LIFONTI
03/05/2025 12:41 PM
0
0
28
0
Shares

BLOOMINGTON • After several years of trying to push through and claim their first Dual Team State championship, Marmion Academy has reached the top of the heap.  With their 42-31 win over Hononegah in the finals, the celebration started early and, deserving so, has given them the right to be called the state’s best in 3A.

For Hononegah, it was almost a sensational end to what became a wonderful season.  And even though they were one dual win away from their goal, a state championship, their season is one to be celebrated as their state series was not only impressive, but it almost ended as one of the all-time best. 

