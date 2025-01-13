Illinois Matmen’s 3A Team Rankings  (January 13, 2025)

Another great week of wrestling leads to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school team and individual rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are one week closer to their conference championships and the IHSA Regional, the rankings continue to alter in some areas, and great matchups become the focus as the final month of the regular season nears its conclusion. Here are this week’s rankings.
3A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Marist
|14-3
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-2; Ironman (OH)-18; Joliet Central-4; Niles W-2; Crown Point (IN)-7; Clash (WI)-5
|St Rita 55-15; NND 54-22; Marian CC 50-15; JCA 40-16; Lowell (MI) 37-27; Warren 43-27; Tahoma (WA) 46-20; Chatfield (MN) 35-24; Stillwater (MN) 45-20; St. Pius X (MO) 37-31; CMC 43-26; Providence 48-15
|Brownsburg (IN) 47-17; Shakopee (MN) 29-27; Montini 35-27
|2
|2
|C Mt Carmel
|5-3
|Hinsdale C
|Ironman (OH)-25; Donnybrook (IA)-31; Washington-2; Crown Point (IN)-8
|Minooka 46-28; Marmion 42-24; JCA 35-31
|Montini 39-32; Marist 43-26; Marian CC 40-38
|3
|3
|Marmion
|13-2
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-1; Antioch-3; Ironman (OH)-T54; Donnybrook (IA)-13; Crown Point (IN)-10; DeKalb (D)-2; Grant (D)-1
|Lockport 37-37; Montini 38-30, 37-32; IC Cath 37-30; Wheaton Acad 56-24; Providence 36-35; Grant 64-12; SCE 40-30
|Detroit CC (MI) 44-23; CMC 42-24
|4
|4
|Joliet Catholic
|6-10
|Joliet Central
|Donnybrook (IA)-4; Prospect-1; HOF Duals (OK)-10; DeKalb (D)-6; Cheesehead (WI)-9
|Grant 44-24; LWE 52-15; Sandburg 35-27; Yorkville 44-27; LWW 38-28
|Marist 40-16; M Perry (OH) 59-9; Bishop McCort (PA) 67-3; Edmond N (OK) 55-16; Ponaganset (RI) 40-20; A Martin (TX) 35-34; IC Cath 33-27; Washington 34-31; Marian CC 39-32; JCA 35-31
|5
|5
|Sandburg
|21-3
|Hinsdale C
|Conant-1; Hinsdale C-1; DeKalb (D)-7
|LWC 42-24; Lyons 59-15; Fremd 59-16; H-F 59-11; Joliet W 59-13; Stevenson 57-14; Lemont 71-9; Deerfield 53-22; SCE 32-27; Yorkville 35-28; Wheaton N 42-23; Schaumburg 67-12; LWE 35-27; Plainfield N 54-10; Maine S 58-14; Downers S 64-9
|Detroit CC (MI) 56-11; JCA 35-27; Washington 39-32