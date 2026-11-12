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Rank Wrestler Weight School 1 Justus Heeg 175 Providence Catholic 2 Aiden Arnett 165 IC Catholic Prep 3 Oleksandr Havrylkiv 132 Hersey 4 Niko Odiotti 113 Loyola Academy 5 Erik Klichurov 120 Montini 6 Treyden Diduch 113 Freeport 7 Kai Enos 126 Batavia 8 Max Mandac 144 Providence Catholic 9 Knox Verbais 157 Civic Memorial 10 Mike Bird 106 IC Catholic Prep

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