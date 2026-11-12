|Rank
|Wrestler
|Weight
|School
|1
|Justus Heeg
|175
|Providence Catholic
|2
|Aiden Arnett
|165
|IC Catholic Prep
|3
|Oleksandr Havrylkiv
|132
|Hersey
|4
|Niko Odiotti
|113
|Loyola Academy
|5
|Erik Klichurov
|120
|Montini
|6
|Treyden Diduch
|113
|Freeport
|7
|Kai Enos
|126
|Batavia
|8
|Max Mandac
|144
|Providence Catholic
|9
|Knox Verbais
|157
|Civic Memorial
|10
|Mike Bird
|106
|IC Catholic Prep
IHSA Boys Top 50 Juniors
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