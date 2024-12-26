Previewing The Flavin: Rich Harvey Bracket

DEKALB • DeKalb will host the 25th Don Flavin Dual Team Invitational that has become the dual team tournament of all dual team tournaments in Illinois. It is better than the Dual Team State Championships from any perspective as there are no classifications and, more oft than not, the heaviest hitters in Illinois come out to wrestle in this one because, as this is the midpoint of the season, it shows where a team needs to improve.

This preview will look at the second of two eight-team brackets in the afternoon session that begins at 3:00 p.m. this Friday. Each team will wrestle three duals throughout their bracket. And, wherever they place in their bracket, that will determine which pool they compete in come Saturday. All consolation teams will wrestle in the morning session at 9:00 a.m., with the championship round team wrestling in the afternoon session at 3:00 p.m.

Here is a look at bracket number four.