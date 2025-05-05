DEKALB • The next few generations of Illinois wrestling competed this past weekend inside the DeKalb High School Indoor Track and Gymnasium. And even though there is no official Fargo National Team to qualify for regarding the 8U, 10U, and 12U, there is a great deal of excitement in the wrestling and in the growth of these young wrestlers.
Results: 8U, 10U, 12U, and 14U Boys Freestyle State Championships
Yes, there's more to read!
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
- Illinois Matmen content
- Rankings, articles, analysis
- Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
- With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
- Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.