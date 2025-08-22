Test of the Best is back

NAPERVILLE • Illinois Matmen’s Test of the Best event is returning on September 21st inside of Merner Field House on the campus of North Central College. As of now, Illinois Matmen is reaching out to individuals; however, if a coach has a top wrestler and would like to see if a matchup can be found, please reach out.

In the past, the Test of the Best has been able to bring together some of Illinois’ finest wrestlers for a showcase of what can be anticipated for the coming season. This year will be no different.

Come Sunday, September 21st, fans will be able to attend the event in person, there will be an admission fee, or watch the event being streamed live.

As of now, the hope is to have a mix of men’s and women’s matches, and working on a few IKWF bouts, if possible.

More will follow as confirmations come in and matches are solidified.

• TC LIFONTI / LEAD WRITER FOR ILLINOIS MATMEN / tclifonti.com