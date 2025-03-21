10 wrestlers from Illinois in the quarterfinals

PHILADELPHIA, PA • Illinois will see 10 of its own wrestling in the NCAA Championship Quarterfinals Friday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center. With a win, a semifinal berth will be born, as well as the automatic designation of All-American. With a loss, it is into the infamous “Blood Round” where dreams of being an All-American are made, and nightmares of having a season come to an end happen all at the same time.

For Illinois, ten representatives are alive on the championship side of the bracket with hopes of a national title. But first, the quarterfinals.