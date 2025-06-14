WTT: Woods proves that he is the Real deal

NEWARK, NJ • Coming into match one at 65kg of the best-of-three series at the World Team Trials for the honor to represent the United States of America at the World Championships in Croatia come September, Real Woods had demonstrated, mostly through his run at the WTT Challenge Tournament, that he is one, never out of a match, and two, wrestling is wrestling. Woods, who is still fairly green in his freestyling, has shown amazing growth in a short amount of time, and, more than anything, simply knows how to take to his coaching, how to wrestle through positions, and how to wrestle into his best positions where he can find scoring opportunities.

Match Number One