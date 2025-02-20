Login
1AHigh SchoolProState Championships

1A Storylines lead by 18 seniors seeking multiple IHSA State medals

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
02/20/2025 3:01 AM
CHAMPAIGN • The wait for the state championships is over, and with it will now come a variety of special moments for the wrestlers, the coaches, the families, and the communities.  This year, there will be 18 seniors in 1A who are seeking multiple medals, and of that pack, three are seeking a very prestigious fourth podium appearance while seven are in pursuit of a second or third bracket board.

Wrestling to their fourth podium

For the three seniors in 1A seeking a fourth state medal, Tyson Waughtel of Vandalia is arguably the most decorated.  Waughtel comes into the 126-pound bracket as a two-time state champion (2022 at 106 and 2003 at 113) and a three-time finalist—he placed second last year as a junior. 

