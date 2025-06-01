Login
Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (January 6, 2025)

01/06/2025 7:09 PM
Roughly one month away from conference championships and then the state series, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings to open the new year! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are past the larger holiday torunaments, conference duals and quads get more and more exciting, and the rankings are either securing themselves up, or skipping around. There has been plenty of action to keep the numbers and rankings moving. With that, here are this week’s rankings.

2A Team Rankings    

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Montini13-3Hinsdale SIronman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; CMC 39-31Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26
22Washington15-3WashingtonBarrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32
33IC Catholic5-6Crystal Lake CAntioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
44Brother Rice7-1Hinsdale SRummel (LA)-2; Hinsdale C-8St Patrick 39-37; Joliet W 41-31; LWC 35-32; NND 42-33Montini 49-17
55Geneseo11-2WashingtonRockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1Sycamore 44-29; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25
