1A Team Rankings (December 10, 2024)

The Illinois Matmen 1A Team Wrestling High School Rankings highlight the top programs competing in the state’s Class 1A division. These rankings celebrate the collective strength, strategy, and determination of teams striving for excellence on the mat. Featuring a mix of seasoned powerhouses and emerging contenders, the rankings provide a snapshot of the most competitive and dynamic programs in Illinois. With every dual and tournament, these teams showcase the depth of talent and teamwork that define Class 1A wrestling, setting the stage for an exciting season of battles for supremacy.

This Week Last Week Team Record Tourney Finishes Notable Dual Wins Dual Losses 1 1 Marian Central 0-0 Marmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41 2 2 Vandalia 1-0 Civic M-1 3 3 Coal City 2-5 Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23 4 4 Tolono Unity 5-0 Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31 5 5 Lena-Winslow/Stockton 3-2 Riverdale 37-35 Dixon 57-23; Rochelle 46-26