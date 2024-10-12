Login
1A Team Rankings (December 10, 2024)

Illinois Matmen
12/10/2024 3:00 PM
The Illinois Matmen 1A Team Wrestling High School Rankings highlight the top programs competing in the state’s Class 1A division. These rankings celebrate the collective strength, strategy, and determination of teams striving for excellence on the mat. Featuring a mix of seasoned powerhouses and emerging contenders, the rankings provide a snapshot of the most competitive and dynamic programs in Illinois. With every dual and tournament, these teams showcase the depth of talent and teamwork that define Class 1A wrestling, setting the stage for an exciting season of battles for supremacy.

This WeekLast WeekTeamRecordTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Marian Central0-0Marmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41
22Vandalia1-0Civic M-1
33Coal City2-5Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23
44Tolono Unity5-0Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31
55Lena-Winslow/Stockton3-2Riverdale 37-35Dixon 57-23; Rochelle 46-26
