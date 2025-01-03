3A Team State: Coaches’ Interviews

BLOOMINGTON • After the opening round of the duals have been wrestled out, each team that weighs in tomorrow is only guaranteed one thing: a trophy. Now, the place on that trophy is still yet to be earned, but here are the final pairings for the Dual Team State semifinals, and a few of the head coaches speaking about their team’s performance Friday evening.

However, before getting into the semifinalists, here is 1A’s Dan Willis, Chicago Hope ‘s head coach, speaking about his team, the program, and how proud and grateful he is.