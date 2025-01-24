Don’t Miss the Action: 2025 Chicago Catholic League Wrestling Championship

Chicago Catholic League Wrestling Championship Preview

The 2025 Chicago Catholic League Wrestling Championship is set to showcase the best high school wrestling talent in Illinois on Saturday, January 25th, at Montini Catholic High School in Lombard, IL. With six returning state champions, four powerhouse teams, and fierce competition in every weight class, this event promises to be a highlight of the season. Illinois Matmen will also be on-site conducting interviews with wrestlers and coaches, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the action.

Event Details

Location : Montini Catholic High School, 19 W. 070 16th St., Lombard, IL

: Montini Catholic High School, 19 W. 070 16th St., Lombard, IL Start Time : 9:00 AM (Doors open at 7:00 AM)

: 9:00 AM (Doors open at 7:00 AM) Admission: $10 for adults, $7 for seniors/children.

Team Race Preview: Top 5 Teams

1. Marmion Academy RANKED #3-3A

Total Seeds : 10

: 10 Key Wrestlers : Garcia (1st at 126, returning state champion) Stewart (1st at 144, returning state champion, signed with Purdue) Nycz (1st at 285)

:

Team Preview: Marmion enters the championship as the favorite, with the most depth and top seeds. Led by returning state champions Nicholas Garcia and Zach Stewart, the latter of whom has signed with Big Ten school Purdue, Marmion’s roster strength spans across weight classes, giving them a significant edge. While they are missing #8 Colton Wyller (106) and Stewart’s move to 144 may impact their scoring strategy, Marmion’s is clear favorite to run away with the team title.

2. IC Catholic Prep (ICCP) RANKED #3-2A

Total Seeds : 10

: 10 Key Wrestlers : Casey (1st at 132, returning state champion, committed to U. Penn) Kelly (1st at 175, state runner-up, committed to North Carolina)

:

Team Preview: ICCP boasts an exceptional young lineup with 10 seeded wrestlers. Senior standout Deven Casey, a returning state champion headed to the University of Pennsylvania, and state runner-up Brody Kelly, who recently committed to North Carolina, lead the way. ICCP’s consistency across weight classes makes them a strong contender. However, the absence of Pasquale (106) and no 113 could hurt their chances in a tightly contested team race. It should be a battle with them and Montini for Second.

3. Montini Catholic RANKED #1-2A

Total Seeds : 8

: 8 Key Wrestlers : Woo (1st at 113, returning state champion) Malizzio (1st at 120) Tenuta (1st at 165)

:

Team Preview: Montini enters as the defending 2A state runner-up and is currently ranked #1 in 2A. Led by returning state champion Allen Woo, Montini has strong top seeds. Although they are missing Josh Vasquez (126). They boast three #1 seeds and three #2 seeds, giving them significant scoring opportunities to remain competitive in the team race. Their depth and top talent ensure they’ll be in contention for the championship.

4. Mt. Carmel RANKED #2-3A

Total Seeds : 3

: 3 Key Wrestlers : Mendoza (1st at 138, nationally ranked #2, 3x state champion) Kelly (1st at 157, returning state qualifier)

:

Team Preview: Mt. Carmel’s star power keeps them in the conversation despite fewer seeds. Led by nationally ranked Seth Mendoza, a 3x state champion, and returning state qualifier Liam Kelly, they’ll rely on individual brilliance to stay competitive in the team standings while it looks like they left 75% of there team off the entries list for an unknown reason.

5. Providence Catholic #5-2A

Total Seeds : 4

: 4 Key Wrestlers : Corcoran (4th at 106, ranked #8, freshman) Heeg (1st at 150, ranked #2, freshman standout)

:

Team Preview: Providence brings a young, exciting roster featuring two ranked freshmen: Christian Corcoran (#8 at 106) and Justus Heeg (#2 at 150). While they lack the depth of the top teams, their rising talent shows great promise, and they will look to build momentum for future seasons.

Seeded Wrestlers and Bracket Breakdowns

106 lbs Seeds

Nikko Odiotti (Loyola) Erik Klichurov (Montini) Colton Morrison (Marmion) Christian Corcoran (Providence)

Bracket Breakdown:

This bracket is on a collision course between freshmen Nikko Odiotti #3-3A (Loyola) and Erik Klichurov #2-2A (Montini), who are expected to meet in an exciting final. Morrison and Corcoran will look to disrupt the top seeds in the semifinals.

113 lbs Seeds

Allen Woo (Montini) Aiden McClure (Marmion) Lucas Ortiz (Providence) Hunter Dobre (DePaul)

Bracket Breakdown:

Aiden McClure (Marmion) Looks to be the representative at 113 for marmion as him and conover have both been wrestling 113. He will challenge returning state champion Allen Woo (Montini) in the finals.

120 lbs Seeds

Mike Malizzio (Montini) Logan Conover (Marmion) Kannon Judycki (ICCP) Jack Hogan (St. Rita)

Bracket Breakdown:

This bracket features a clear favorite in Montini’s #3-2A Mike Malizzio, but the real excitement lies in the semifinals. The potential #7-2A Judycki- HM Conover matchup could be one of the tournament’s most anticipated semifinal bouts, with both wrestlers eager to challenge the top seed.

126 lbs Seeds

Nicholas Garcia (Marmion) Max Cumbee (ICCP) Bobby Ruscitti (Montini) Nino Protti (St. Rita)

Bracket Breakdown:

This weight class features youth IKWF rivals with #4-2A Max Cumbee (ICCP), a returning state place-winner, taking on #1-3A Nicholas Garcia (Marmion), the returning state champion. This final is shaping up to be a showdown between two elite competitors.

132 lbs Seeds

Deven Casey (ICCP) Alex Carrera (Marmion) Bob Conway (Brother Rice) Isaac Mayora (Montini)

Bracket Breakdown:

The final between #1-2A Deven Casey (ICCP), a 2A returning state champion, and Alex Carrera (Marmion), ranked 1 in 3A, promises to be electric. Watch for a crucial semifinal between Carrera and 32-2A Bob Conway (Brother Rice), a 2023 state champion.

138 lbs Seeds

Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel) Kameron Luif (Montini) Oliver Davis (Brother Rice) Adrian Alvarez (ICCP)

Bracket Breakdown:

#1-3A Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel) is in a league of his own, and fans shouldn’t expect his matches to last past the first period. As the nationally ranked #2 wrestler, Mendoza is the clear favorite.

144 lbs Seeds

Zach Stewart (Marmion) Aiden Arnett (ICCP) Max Rosen (DePaul) Leo Malan (Loyola)

Bracket Breakdown:

The weight class dynamic is intriguing with #2-3A (138) Zach Stewart (Marmion), a returning state champion, certified at 132 but competing at 144. This raises questions about whether Stewart will weigh in at 138 to maintain certification for 132 in the postseason or commit to 144. Keep an eye on Aiden Arnett (ICCP), a 2x IKWF state champion and freshman standout, who looks to make a name for himself.

150 lbs Seeds

Justus Heeg (Providence) Ashton Hobson (Marmion) Joe Pontrelli (ICCP) Jack O’Connor (Brother Rice)

Bracket Breakdown:

Freshman #2-2A Justus Heeg (Providence) leads the bracket, but #5-3A Ashton Hobson (Marmion), ranked #2 in 3A, recently defeated the #1 wrestler in 3A who also beat Heeg in the Cheeshead finals. This is going to be a good one.

157 lbs Seeds

Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel) Nate Sanchez (St. Ignatius) Aidan Burns (Fenwick) Jasper Harper (Providence)

Bracket Breakdown:

Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel), a returning state qualifier, is the clear favorite and looks to score critical points for his team. Sanchez and Burns bring depth to the bracket and could provide interesting semifinal matchups.

165 lbs Seeds

Santino Tenuta (Montini) Nate Brown (ICCP) Kevin Kalchbrenner (Mt. Carmel) Jack Claussen (St. Laurence)

Bracket Breakdown:

The Montini-ICCP rivalry takes center stage here, as Santino Tenuta (Montini), ranked #4 in 2A, faces Nate Brown (ICCP). Tenuta will look for bonus points, while Brown aims to keep it close and help ICCP in the team race.

175 lbs Seeds

Brody Kelly (ICCP) AJ Tack (Montini) Dan Costello (Brother Rice) Ryan Esposito (Fenwick)

Bracket Breakdown:

#1-2A Brody Kelly (ICCP), newly signed with North Carolina, is the heavy favorite and will likely face #2-2A Dan Costello (Brother Rice) in the finals but has to get past #10 ranked Tack in the semi finals. . ICCP will look to Kelly for big bonus points to aid their team title chase.

190 lbs Seeds

James Crane (Brother Rice), ranked 9th

Isaac Barrientos (ICCP), ranked 10th

Jack Paris (Fenwick), ranked 4th

Luke Boersma (Marmion)

Bracket Breakdown:

This weight class features some intriguing matchups, starting with a potential semifinal showdown between Isaac Barrientos (ICCP), ranked 10th AT 175 , and Jack Paris (Fenwick), ranked 4th. The winner is likely to face James Crane (Brother Rice), ranked 9th, in the finals.

However, the bracket could get a shake-up from unseeded Jaxson Lane (Montini), ranked 7th in the state. Lane’s placement in the draw could create chaos and significantly impact the team standings.

215 lbs Seeds

Kai Calcutt (Loyola) Joey Favia (Marmion) Foley Calcagno (ICCP) Colin Goggin (Brother Rice)

Bracket Breakdown:

A rematch of last year’s state final between Kai Calcutt (Loyola) and Joey Favia (Marmion) highlights this bracket. Calcutt, now signed with NC State, looks to defend his title against a hungry Favia, who seeks a marquee win. keep an eye out for the Favia vs Calcagno Semi finals as Calcagno was a 3rd place finisher in last year state tournament.

285 lbs Seeds

Mateusz Nycz (Marmion) David McCarthy (De La Salle) Jaylen Torres (St. Francis) Hunter Wahtola (DePaul)

Bracket Breakdown:

Mateusz Nycz (Marmion), ranked #4 in 3A, is the favorite but will face a challenge from David McCarthy (De La Salle), ranked #2 in 1A. This clash of ranked heavyweights should deliver an exciting final.

The 2025 Chicago Catholic League Wrestling Championship will bring together the state’s top talent in a highly competitive team race. Marmion enters as the favorite, ICCP and Montini aim to challenge, and Mt. Carmel looks to shake up the standings with star performances. Providence’s young, ranked wrestlers provide an exciting glimpse into the future. With Illinois Matmen on-site for interviews and coverage, this is an event wrestling fans won’t want to miss!