Get Closer to Illinois Wrestling with Illinois Matmen Pro

What is Illinois Matmen Pro?

Illinois Matmen Pro is our premier subscription service, designed specifically for fans, athletes, and coaches who want to stay informed, inspired, and connected to the Illinois wrestling community. This platform is tailored to provide exclusive content that you won’t find anywhere else, helping you get closer to the sport and the wrestlers you love.

Why Choose Illinois Matmen Pro?

When you subscribe to Illinois Matmen Pro, you’re not just getting content—you’re gaining access to a wealth of features that enhance your wrestling experience:

Exclusive Rankings, Stats, & Analysis : Stay up-to-date with comprehensive rankings, in-depth stats, and expert analysis covering Illinois wrestling at all levels.

: Stay up-to-date with comprehensive rankings, in-depth stats, and expert analysis covering Illinois wrestling at all levels. Premium Articles & In-Depth Features : Dive into articles, stories, and features about wrestlers, teams, and events across Illinois, curated by our team of knowledgeable writers.

: Dive into articles, stories, and features about wrestlers, teams, and events across Illinois, curated by our team of knowledgeable writers. Interviews with Top Wrestlers & Coaches : Gain exclusive access to interviews with Illinois top wrestling talents and coaches. Uncover their journeys, strategies, and insights that inspire and motivate.

: Gain exclusive access to interviews with Illinois top wrestling talents and coaches. Uncover their journeys, strategies, and insights that inspire and motivate. Real-Time Updates & Alerts : Get notified about the latest rankings, events, and exclusive releases directly in your account, so you never miss out on the latest developments in Illinois wrestling.

: Get notified about the latest rankings, events, and exclusive releases directly in your account, so you never miss out on the latest developments in Illinois wrestling. Continuous Updates & New Features : Illinois Pro is constantly evolving to add new features and content to your experience. Your subscription guarantees that you’ll have access to all future updates, at no additional cost.

: Illinois Pro is constantly evolving to add new features and content to your experience. Your subscription guarantees that you’ll have access to all future updates, at no additional cost. You’ll see it first on IllinoisMatmen.com : You’ll see the latest rankings, articles, videos here on Illinoismtmen and Illinois Matmen Pro 49+hours before you see it on other platforms.

: You’ll see the latest rankings, articles, videos here on Illinoismtmen and Illinois Matmen Pro 49+hours before you see it on other platforms. Support Illinois Wrestling Your subscription supports local wrestling. Help us grow and celebrate the sport by expanding coverage and strengthening the community.



Subscription Plans at a Glance

Illinois Matmen Pro offers flexible subscription options to suit your needs:

Monthly Plan : $9.99 per month

: $9.99 per month Yearly Plan: $99.99 per year (two months free with annual billing)

Both plans renew automatically, and you can cancel at any time directly through your account settings.

Illinois Matmen Pro vs. Rokfin

If you’re wondering how Illinois Matmen Pro compares to Rokfin, here’s a quick breakdown:

Illinois Matmen Pro is focused solely on Illinois wrestling, with written content such as rankings, videos, articles, and interviews. You’ll see the latest rankings, articles, videos here on IllinoisMatmen.com and Illinois Pro 49+hours before you see it on other platforms

is focused solely on Illinois wrestling, with written content such as rankings, videos, articles, and interviews. You’ll see the latest rankings, articles, videos here on IllinoisMatmen.com and Illinois Pro 49+hours before you see it on other platforms Rokfin provides access to a national network of wrestling content creators as well as Illinois content for the 24-25 high school season.

Both services offer unique benefits and operate independently. You can choose to subscribe to one or both, based on your interests and content preferences.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What content is included in the Illinois Matmen Pro subscription?

Illinois Matmen Pro includes rankings, premium articles, videos, written interviews, and all future updates moving forward. New features and updates are continually added to enhance your experience.

2 . Can I access both Illinois Matmen Pro and Rokfin content with one subscription?

No, each subscription is separate. Illinois Matmen Pro is for Illinois-focused content, while Rokfin offers national wrestling content.

3. Can I switch from Illinois Matmen Pro to Rokfin or vice versa?

Yes, you can subscribe to both plans or switch between them as they operate independently. Simply cancel the plan you no longer want and sign up for the other.

4. I’m having trouble accessing my content. Who can I contact?

If you encounter any issues, feel free to reach out to our support team at support@illinoismatmen.com.

