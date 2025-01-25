IC Catholic Prep Stuns Illinois Powerhouses to Win Chicago Catholic League Title

ICCP’s Championship Effort: Depth and Freshman Standouts

In a thrilling culmination of one of Illinois’ premier high school wrestling tournaments, IC Catholic Prep (ICCP) captured the 2025 Chicago Catholic League Wrestling Championship, defeating powerhouse programs such as Marmion Academy (#2 in 3A) and Montini (#1 in 2A). ICCP’s team effort, featuring 3 champions, 7 finalists, and 12 top-6 placers, propelled them to the top of the standings and solidified their growing reputation as a wrestling powerhouse. Remarkably, 8 of ICCP’s 14 starters are freshmen or sophomores, emphasizing the program’s bright future..

Final Team Scores

IC Catholic Prep: 253.5 points Marmion Academy: 250.5 points Montini Catholic: 223.5 points Mt. Carmel: 190.0 points Brother Rice: 144.5 points Providence Catholic: 132.0 points DePaul Prep: 99.5 points Fenwick: 83.5 points Loyola Academy: 82.5 points St. Rita: 68.0 points

Key Performers for ICCP

Deven Casey (132): The senior captain and Penn signee showcased resilience, overcoming a 4-0 deficit to defeat Marmion’s Demetrios Carrera 7-4 in the finals.

“Coach always says, ‘Rule #1: Never panic.’ I stayed calm, focused, and chipped away,” Casey said. “As captain, I take pride in leading by example and showing my teammates how to handle pressure.”

Brody Kelly (175): A junior leader, Kelly pinned every opponent en route to his title, exemplifying ICCP’s dominance.

“It’s always team over everything at ICCP. We push each other every day, and that’s what makes us successful,” Kelly said.

Isaac Barrientos (190): The freshman delivered a clutch performance, securing a dramatic 4-1 sudden victory over Brother Rice’s James Crane in the finals. Reflecting on his win, Barrientos shared:

“It feels amazing. I’ve dreamed about this moment my whole life. I didn’t feel any pressure, but I knew my win would help secure the team title. This is what I’ve worked so hard for.”

These standout performances exemplified ICCP’s blend of experienced leadership and rising talent, driving the team to a historic championship victory.

Freshmen Shine Bright

ICCP’s freshman class played a pivotal role in their championship run, contributing key points across weight classes:

Isaac Barrientos (190): Champion

Champion Aidan Arnett (144): Runner-up

Runner-up Jacob Alvarez (138): Fourth place

Fourth place Mike Bird (106): Sixth place

Reflecting on his contribution, Barrientos expressed his pride in the team effort:

“It feels amazing to contribute to this championship. We all push each other every day, and I’m proud to be part of a team where everyone works so hard. This is just the beginning for us.”

Coach Alcocer’s Perspective

“This is an incredibly special group of young men,” said Coach Danny Alcocer. “Their hard work and selflessness made this victory possible. What makes this team even more remarkable is their dedication off the mat—our wrestlers earned a 4.3 team GPA this semester, which speaks volumes about their character and commitment to excellence in all areas of their lives.”

“But this win isn’t just for the wrestlers—it’s for everyone at ICCP. Our administration, teachers, and coaches deserve so much credit for supporting these athletes and helping them succeed. There is no ‘I’ in team, and this win belongs to all of us. That said, we’re not finished. Tomorrow, it’s back to work.”

Marmion Academy Demonstrates Their Depth

Marmion Academy finished as the runner-up in a tightly contested team race, with 7 finalists, 3 champions, and 13 top-6 placers. The Cadets showcased exceptional talent across weight classes, bolstered by dominant performances from their top wrestlers.

Their four individual champions—Nicholas Garcia (126), Zach Stewart (144), and Mateusz Nycz (285)—exemplified the skill and grit that define Marmion’s program. The team’s ability to consistently place wrestlers in the finals and on the podium underscores their reputation as a force in Illinois wrestling.

While they narrowly fell short of first place, Marmion’s efforts reinforced their standing as one of the state’s elite teams and highlighted their capability to compete at the highest level.

Montini Catholic: Strong Showing with Three Champions

Montini Catholic finished third overall with 5 finalists, 3 champions, and 10 top-6 placers, showcasing their depth and tradition of excellence. The Broncos had a strong presence throughout the tournament, with standout performances that highlighted their competitive edge.

Their three individual champions—Allen Woo (113), Mikey Malizzio (120), and Santino Tenuta (165)—demonstrated the team’s consistency at the highest levels, even in one of the most challenging fields of the season.

Despite falling short in the team race, Montini’s individual success ensured they remained a formidable presence, reinforcing their reputation as one of the top programs in Illinois wrestling.

Other Highlights

Mt. Carmel : Nationally ranked #2 wrestler Seth Mendoza (138) becomes a 4x Chicago Catholic League Champion and Liam Kelly (157) led the Caravan to a fourth-place finish with 2 individual champions .

: Nationally ranked #2 wrestler becomes a 4x Chicago Catholic League Champion and led the Caravan to a fourth-place finish with . Loyola Academy : Freshman Niko Odiotti (106) claimed a decisive 7-2 victory over Montini’s Erik Klichurov , cementing his status as a rising star.

: Freshman claimed a decisive 7-2 victory over Montini’s , cementing his status as a rising star. Providence Catholic: Freshman Justus Heeg (150) earned a major decision in the finals, underscoring the program’s potential for the future.

Seth Mendoza Claims 4th Chicago Catholic League Championship, Eyes 4th State Title

Seth Mendoza, a nationally ranked senior from Mt. Carmel, delivered another dominant performance at the Chicago Catholic League Wrestling Championship, winning his fourth league title in commanding fashion. Mendoza, who is pursuing his fourth IHSA state title, was nothing short of spectacular this weekend, finishing every match before the second period and leaving fans in awe of his skill.

In the 138 lbs final, Mendoza secured a 23-7 technical fall over Montini’s Kam Luif, showcasing his relentless pace and offensive dominance. His performance further cemented his reputation as being “head and shoulders above the competition in the state,” and as one of the most accomplished wrestlers in Illinois history.

ICCP Head Coach Danny Alcocer, whose team captured the CCL team title, was asked about Mendoza’s incredible career:

“Seth is a special wrestler. He sets the standard for excellence, and his dedication to the sport is unmatched. Watching him compete inspires not only his teammates but the entire wrestling community.”

As Mendoza heads into the IHSA state series, he is on the verge of making history as one of Illinois’ few four-time state champions. His dominance in the Catholic League this weekend was another step in solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever compete in the state.

Full Individual Results

106 lbs

1st: Niko Odiotti (Loyola)

2nd: Erik Klichurov (Montini)

3rd: Sebastian Gracia (Mt. Carmel)

4th: Christian Corcoran (Providence)

5th: James Morrison (Marmion)

6th: Mike Bird (ICCP)

113 lbs

1st: Allen Woo (Montini)

2nd: Aidan McClure (Marmion)

3rd: William Grafton-Hodgetts (Mt. Carmel)

4th: Nate Ortiz (Providence)

5th: Dimitri Dobre (DePaul Prep)

6th: CJ Brown (Fenwick)

120 lbs

1st: Mikey Malizzio (Montini)

2nd: Kannon Judycki (ICCP)

3rd: Kavel Moore (Mt. Carmel)

4th: Max Mandac (Providence)

5th: Colton Wyller (Marmion)

6th: Jack Hogan (St. Rita)

126 lbs

1st: Nicholas Garcia (Marmion)

2nd: Max Cumbee (ICCP)

3rd: Bobby Ruscitti (Montini)

4th: James Lotito (Brother Rice)

5th: Cleto Protti (St. Rita)

6th: Solanus Daley (Fenwick)

132 lbs

1st: Deven Casey (ICCP)

2nd: Demetrios Carrera (Marmion)

3rd: Khalid Eid (St. Laurence)

4th: Nabiel Rosario (DePaul Prep)

5th: Isaac Mayora (Montini)

6th: Luke Pappalas (St. Rita)

138 lbs

1st: Seth Mendoza (Mt. Carmel)

2nd: Kam Luif (Montini)

3rd: Oliver Davis (Brother Rice)

4th: Jacob Alvarez (ICCP)

5th: Johnny Cunningham (DePaul Prep)

6th: Grayson Garcia (Marmion)

144 lbs

1st: Zach Stewart (Marmion)

2nd: Aidan Arnett (ICCP)

3rd: Jaxon Jorgensen (Mt. Carmel)

4th: Max Rosen (DePaul Prep)

5th: Daniel Malan (Loyola)

6th: Eiam Staple (Fenwick)

150 lbs

1st: Justus Heeg (Providence)

2nd: Ashton Hobson (Marmion)

3rd: Jack O’Connor (Brother Rice)

4th: Joey Pontrelli (ICCP)

5th: Chase Siguenza (St. Francis)

6th: Nolan Keenan (St. Rita)

157 lbs

1st: Liam Kelly (Mt. Carmel)

2nd: Aiden Burns (Fenwick)

3rd: Nate Sanchez (St. Ignatius)

4th: Jasper Harper (Providence)

5th: Frank Mecelli (Brother Rice)

6th: Andrew Haritos (Marmion)

165 lbs

1st: Santino Tenuta (Montini)

2nd: Nate Brown (ICCP)

3rd: Kevin Kalchbrenner (Mt. Carmel)

4th: Jack Claussen (St. Laurence)

5th: Anthony Haddad (Marmion)

6th: Johnny Vega (Brother Rice)

175 lbs

1st: Brody Kelly (ICCP)

2nd: Dan Costello (Brother Rice)

3rd: AJ Tack (Montini)

4th: Daniel Lynch (Mt. Carmel)

5th: Declan Dircks (Providence)

6th: Dominic Esposito (Fenwick)

190 lbs

1st: Isaac Barrientos (ICCP)

2nd: James Crane (Brother Rice)

3rd: Jack Paris (Fenwick)

4th: Jaxon Lane (Montini)

5th: Alex Drees (DePaul Prep)

6th: Luke Boersma (Marmion)

215 lbs

1st: Kai Calcutt (Loyola)

2nd: Joseph Favia (Marmion)

3rd: Foley Calcagno (ICCP)

4th: Leonard Siegal (Mt. Carmel)

5th: Xavier Bitner (St. Laurence)

6th: Colin Goggin (Brother Rice)

285 lbs

1st: Mateusz Nycz (Marmion)

2nd: David McCarthy (De La Salle)

3rd: Jaylen Torres (St. Francis)

4th: Anthony Sebastian (ICCP)

5th: Gavin Ericson (Montini)

6th: Nicholas Armour (Leo)