Illinois is prime for a Top Ten finish, and other Illinoisians in PA

TC LIFONTI
TC LIFONTI
03/20/2025 3:37 AM
PHILADELPHIA, PA • The University of Illinois will be sending eight of its wrestlers to the Wells Fargo Center for the 2025 NCAA Division I National Championships, and the Fighting Illini have a great deal to be excited about.

In the past 25 years, when Illinois has placed fifth or better at the B1G Championships, they have placed in the Top Ten of the NCAA Championships nine out of those twelve years.  Inside of those runs, Illinois has scored an average of 69 points at the NCAA championships with their highest total being 89 points (2005) and their lowest point total equaling 47. 5 (2002). 

