Illinois Matmen’s 1A Team Rankings  (January 20, 2025)

With three weeks from the Regional closing in, some conferences are hosting their championship tournaments this weekend, some next; however, once those hurdles have been cleared, all eyes will be focused on the state series.
Until then, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings heading into this week.
1A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|Vandalia
|31-1
|Carterville
|Civic M-1; ABE-1; Princeton-1
|Mahomet 42-29; Glenwood 52-18; Roxana 52-24; OSF 53-18; Mattoon 71-0; Olympia 68-6; Unity 50-22; Benton 76-6; Morrison 68-9; Mt Zion 65-18; Hope Academy 61-13; LTV 62-9; Coal City 30-28; Marian CC 35-27; Triad 61-15; Murphysboro 55-15; Auburn 62-0
|Union County (KY) 38-36
|2
|2
|Marian Central
|13-2
|Oregon
|Marmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41; Dvorak-7; ABE-2; Detroit CC (MI)-5; Illini Classic-8
|NND 42-34; Hope Academy 50-30; W Frankfort 54-20; Clifton C 62-18; M t Zion 61-14; Auburn 64-18; OSF 50-17; Unity 48-27; Antioch 47-19; CMC 40-38; JCA 39-32
|Marist 50-15; Vandalia 35-27
|3
|3
|Coal City
|26-6
|Coal City
|Downers S (D)-1; ABE-3; Princeton-2
|Wauconda 60-14; Fremd 48-26; Mahomet 47-13; Geneseo 34-25; Downers N 43-21; Morris 54-18; OSF 54-10; Orion 73-6; Olympia 44-33; Oregon 61-12; Unity 41-28; Princeton 54-17
|Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23; Vandalia 30-28
|4
|4
|Tolono Unity
|23-6
|Tolono Unity
|Washington-6; Unity-1; ABE-4; Sycamore-2; IL Prairie (D)-1
|Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31; PORTA 55-21; Newman 46-32; Murphysboro 43-27
|Rochelle 39-32; Glenwood 50-28; Vandalia 50-22; Marian CC 48-27; Coal City 41-28; Washington 50-17
|5
|5
|Richmond-Burton
|16-1
|Oregon
|Rockford E-3; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-3; Muskego (WI) (D)-2
|Plano 39-37; Sandwich 59-14; Antioch 41-27; St Patrick 44-24; Conant 43-33; Glenbrook S 49-27
|Germantown (WI) 44-27