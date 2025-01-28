Login
Illinois Matmen's 1A Team Rankings  (January 28, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
01/28/2025 6:43 AM
After an exciting weekend of conference championships, the days are merely being counted as the Regional Championships are slowly approaching. This week, there are still many conference championships still out there to be won, and those, along with a few dual meets, will be the final head-to-head and common opponent matchups, as well as opportunities to improve one’s record, before the seeding process of the regional. Until then, however, here are Rob Sherrill’s latest Illinois Matmen rankings for this week.

1A Team Ranking

34-1Last WeekTeamRecordSectionalTourney FinishesNotable Dual WinsDual Losses
11Vandalia34-1CartervilleCivic M-1; ABE-1; Princeton-1Mahomet 42-29; Glenwood 52-18; Roxana 52-24; OSF 53-18; Mattoon 71-0; Olympia 68-6; Unity 50-22; Benton 76-6; Morrison 68-9; Mt Zion 65-18; Hope Academy 61-13; LTV 62-9; Coal City 30-28; Marian CC 35-27; Triad 61-15; Murphysboro 55-15; Auburn 62-0; PORTA 60-16; Beardstown 67-6Union County (KY) 38-36
22Marian Central13-3OregonMarmion-9; Ironman (OH)-41; Dvorak-7; ABE-2; Detroit CC (MI)-5; Illini Classic-8; CCC-1NND 42-34; Hope Academy 50-30; W Frankfort 54-20; Clifton C 62-18; M t Zion 61-14; Auburn 64-18; OSF 50-17; Unity 48-27; Antioch 47-19; CMC 40-38; JCA 39-32Marist 50-15; Vandalia 35-27; Hononegah 44-28
33Coal City27-6Coal CityDowners S (D)-1; ABE-3; Princeton-2; IC8-1Wauconda 60-14; Fremd 48-26; Mahomet 47-13; Geneseo 34-25; Downers N 43-21; Morris 54-18; OSF 54-10; Orion 73-6; Olympia 44-33; Oregon 61-12; Unity 41-28; Princeton 54-17; Reed-Custer 60-11Glenbard E 51-30; Shepard 45-35; Joliet Central 46-35; Sandwich 41-36; Joliet W 51-23; Vandalia 30-28
44Tolono Unity24-6Tolono UnityWashington-6; Unity-1; ABE-4; Sycamore-2; IL Prairie (D)-1; OPRF-7Benton 52-25; LTV 46-31; PORTA 55-21; Newman 46-32; Murphysboro 43-27; GCMSF 52-17Rochelle 39-32; Glenwood 50-28; Vandalia 50-22; Marian CC 48-27; Coal City 41-28; Washington 50-17
55Richmond-Burton17-2OregonRockford E-3; Richmond-B-1; Glenbrook S-1; Palatine-1; Princeton-3; Muskego (WI) (D)-2Plano 39-37; Sandwich 59-14; Antioch 41-27; St Patrick 44-24; Conant 43-33; Glenbrook S 49-27Germantown (WI) 44-27; CLC 34-29
