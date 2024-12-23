Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (December 23, 2024)

Welcome to another week of Rob Sherrill’s Illinois high school wrestling rankings! As Illinois wrestlers and teams are now halfway through the season, the rankings continue to shake up with some exciting performances from across the state. From dominant showings at several holiday individual and dual team tournaments to highly anticipated matchups in dual meets, there has been plenty of action to keep the rankings moving. Here are this week’s rankings.
2A Individual Rankings
|106
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|1
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1
|Odiotti 7-1
|DeClercq TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3
|4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|2
|Symon Woods
|Jr
|Washington
|Washington
|Barrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1
|Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4
|Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Pasquale 10-3
|4-UGR (24)
|3
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F
|Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Bell TF; Diduch F; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7
|6-JGR (24)
|4
|Jack Koenig
|So
|St Patrick
|Crystal Lake C
|Marmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1
|Wyller 19-8, TF
|Uden TF; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5
|5
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F