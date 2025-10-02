Login
Get premium Illinois wrestling rankings, news, and more!
2AHigh SchoolProRankings

Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (February 10, 2025)

Illinois Matmen
02/10/2025 2:08 PM
0
0
305
0
Shares

With the Regional now behind us all, it is time to move into the Individaul Sectional. Here, well, this is where state qualifications are either earned or missed. Only four wrestlers from each weight class in each Indivifdual Sectional will become State Qualifiers, and headed into this two-day weekend of wrestling, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.

From a team perspective, Regionals have been won and the Dual Team Sectional is still three Tuesdays away. Individually, this weeked is where either goals remain alive or where the dream ends.

Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.

2A Individual Rankings

2WRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CCrystal Lake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1; Reg-1Odiotti 7-1DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF; Vogel F (113); Talbert F4-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
2Erik KlichurovFrMontiniHinsdale SDonnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2; Reg-1Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F; Odiotti 7-2Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5; Corcoran 12-6
3Ray LongSoN Notre DameCrystal Lake CConant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1; Reg-1K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-6, 10-36-JGR (24)
4Symon WoodsJrWashingtonWashingtonBarrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3; Mid-Illini-1; Reg-1Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-34-UGR (24)
5Jack KoenigSoSt PatrickCrystal Lake CMarmion-3; Antioch-2; Rockford E-1; Buffalo G-1; ESCC-2; Reg-2Wyller 19-8, TF; Long 8-6, 10-3Frazier F; Uden TF; Gil 5-4, F; Diduch 23-9; Nelson 11-2, 11-3; Barry TF; Phelps 9-1; Sater 6-5; Dietzenbach (IA) 10-7; Katz TF
Yes, there's more to read!
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Illinois Matmen PRO
Enjoy a more cost effective Illinois Wrestling plan
$9.99/month or $99.99/year
  • Illinois Matmen content
  • Rankings, articles, analysis
  • Ad-Free. No ads, no banners – not now, not ever for pro users
  • With a Illinois Matmen Pro subscription, you gain access to our basic content plan available at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year, offering the flexibility to cancel anytime.
  • Support local. Our Mission, for the past 15+ years, is to provide the most and best Illinois wrestling content. We believe wrestling is the toughest sport and deserves media coverage. If you appreciate what we do, please consider subscribing to help support what we provide.
This content is for Pro members only.
Please Login or Subscribe to view the entire article.
Get Access to Pro Content

Stay Connected with Illinois Matmen

Watch The Illini Classic

Related Posts

© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website
SUBSCRIBE
Login
© 2025 Illinois' Premier Wrestling Website