Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (February 20, 2025)

02/20/2025 12:19 AM
After this weekend, the only statistical rankings will be in the form of medals collected from those standing on the podium. However, before all of the matches unfold, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.

Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.

2A Individual Rankings

RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Ray LongSoN Notre DameCrystal Lake CConant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1; Reg-1; Sect-1K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10Forbes F; Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Berdich 19-7, TF; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-6, 10-3; DeMarco 11-6; Pasquale F6-JGR (24)
2Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CCrystal Lake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1; Reg-1; Sect-3Odiotti 7-1; Long 11-6DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF; Vogel F (113); Berdich F; Talbert F, TF; Koenig 14-64-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
3Erik KlichurovFrMontiniHinsdale SDonnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2; Reg-1; Sect-1Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F; Odiotti 7-2Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5; Corcoran 12-6, 4-1
4Carson WestFrSycamoreWashingtonGlenbrook S-2; Sycamore-2; Fort Atkinson (WI)-1; Reg-1; Sect-1Nelson 9-5; Ortega 7-2; Soney F; Bradley 4-1DeClercq 6-3; Clarke F; Paredes 4-1; Barry 10-0; Schroeder (WI) 1-0; Festerling 8-0; Woods 8-5
5Symon WoodsJrWashingtonWashingtonBarrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3; Mid-Illini-1; Reg-1; Sect-2Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5; West 8-5Berdich F; Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-3; Owens TF; Diduch 8-44-UGR (24)
