Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (February 20, 2025)

After this weekend, the only statistical rankings will be in the form of medals collected from those standing on the podium. However, before all of the matches unfold, here are Rob Sherrill’s Illinois Matmen rankings.
Good luck to all of the pariticpants this weekend.
2A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1; Reg-1; Sect-1
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10
|Forbes F; Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Berdich 19-7, TF; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-6, 10-3; DeMarco 11-6; Pasquale F
|6-JGR (24)
|2
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1; Reg-1; Sect-3
|Odiotti 7-1; Long 11-6
|DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF; Vogel F (113); Berdich F; Talbert F, TF; Koenig 14-6
|4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|3
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2; Reg-1; Sect-1
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F; Long F; Odiotti 7-2
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5; Corcoran 12-6, 4-1
|4
|Carson West
|Fr
|Sycamore
|Washington
|Glenbrook S-2; Sycamore-2; Fort Atkinson (WI)-1; Reg-1; Sect-1
|Nelson 9-5; Ortega 7-2; Soney F; Bradley 4-1
|DeClercq 6-3; Clarke F; Paredes 4-1; Barry 10-0; Schroeder (WI) 1-0; Festerling 8-0; Woods 8-5
|5
|Symon Woods
|Jr
|Washington
|Washington
|Barrington-3; Glenwood-2; Washington-1; Batavia-3; Mid-Illini-1; Reg-1; Sect-2
|Odiotti 9-3; DeMarco 6-4; Klichurov TF; Dahms (MO) TF; Wyller 8-5; West 8-5
|Berdich F; Corcoran 8-7, 13-10 OT; Clarke TF, TF; Pasquale 10-3; Owens TF; Diduch 8-4
|4-UGR (24)