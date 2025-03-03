Login
Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

03/03/2025 2:38 PM
Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season.  With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.

It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins. 

2A Individual Rankings

RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Ray LongSoN Notre DameCrystal Lake CConant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-1K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10Forbes F; Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Berdich 19-7, TF; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-6, 10-3; DeMarco 11-6, 15-12; Pasquale F; Williams TF; Woods 9-1; Corcoran TF1-106 (25)6-JGR (24)
2Vince DeMarcoSoGrayslake CCrystal Lake CBarrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-2Odiotti 7-1; Long 11-6, 15-12DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F, 4-1; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF; Vogel F (113); Berdich F; Talbert F, TF; Koenig 14-6; Clarke TF; Pasquale F2-106 (25); 4-106 (24)3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
3Erik KlichurovFrMontiniHinsdale SDonnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-3Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F, 4-1; Long F; Odiotti 7-2Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5; Corcoran 12-6, 4-1, F; Festerling F; Williams TF; West 10-1; Pasquale TF, 18-11; Clarke TF3-106 (25)
4Dominic PasqualeSoIC CatholicCrystal Lake CAntioch-5; Washington-2; Reg-1; Sect-2; State-4Wyller 19-10; Bassett (PA) TF; Odiotti 4-1; Woods 10-3; McNamara 7-2; Long F; DeMarco F; Klichurov TF, 18-11Gracia F; Katz F; Sonon-Hale TF; West 4-2; Woods 9-2, 7-34-106 (25)
5Christian CorcoranFrProvidenceHinsdale SBarrington-4; Joliet Central-2; Cheesehead (WI)-10; Illini Classic-3; CCL-4; Reg-2; Sect-2; State-5Woods 8-7, 13-10 OT; Henry 9-7; Pasquale 7-1; Soney 15-8; Rundell TF; Chittum (TN) TF; Frey (WI) F; Lubinski (WI) 11-0; Wyller 12-3; Sweet (CA) F; Odiotti 9-2; Gracia 10-0; Klichurov 12-6, 4-1, F; Long TFDeClercq 11-4, TF; Spiniolas 15-1; Festerling 7-2; Soney 5-2; Berdich F; Gil 4-1; Rangel 7-0; Schickel TF; Kissane TF; Diduch 15-4; Koenig 13-3; Woods TF5-106 (25)
