Illinois Matmen’s 2A Individual Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season. With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.
It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins.
2A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Ray Long
|So
|N Notre Dame
|Crystal Lake C
|Conant-3 (113); Niles W-2; Dvorak-3; Leyden-1; Illini Classic-2; ESCC-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-1
|K. Hayes F (113); Klichurov 15-6; Soney F; Sweet (CA) 12-10
|Forbes F; Perez TF (113); Duarte 6-5; Rangel F; Bell TF; Diduch F; Gil 12-8; Klichurov F; Soney 14-7; Berdich 19-7, TF; Phelps F; Robles F; Koenig 8-6, 10-3; DeMarco 11-6, 15-12; Pasquale F; Williams TF; Woods 9-1; Corcoran TF
|1-106 (25)
|6-JGR (24)
|2
|Vince DeMarco
|So
|Grayslake C
|Crystal Lake C
|Barrington-2; Glenwood-1; Prospect-1; Dvorak-1; Mid-States (WI)-1; Lake Co-1; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-2
|Odiotti 7-1; Long 11-6, 15-12
|DeClercq TF, TF; Woods 6-4; Duarte 6-0; Klichurov F, 4-1; Khiev F; McNamara 7-3; Katz TF; Vogel F (113); Berdich F; Talbert F, TF; Koenig 14-6; Clarke TF; Pasquale F
|2-106 (25); 4-106 (24)
|3-JGR (24); 7-UFS (23); 2-UGR (23)
|3
|Erik Klichurov
|Fr
|Montini
|Hinsdale S
|Donnybrook (IA)-3; Niles W-1; Dvorak-7; Cheesehead (WI)-8; CCL-2; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-3
|Christensen (IA) F; DeMarco F, 4-1; Long F; Odiotti 7-2
|Wyller 4-3; Long 15-6; Phelps F; Woods TF; Wyller 8-2; Gracia 6-2; Gil 5-4; Morrison 13-5; Corcoran 12-6, 4-1, F; Festerling F; Williams TF; West 10-1; Pasquale TF, 18-11; Clarke TF
|3-106 (25)
|4
|Dominic Pasquale
|So
|IC Catholic
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-5; Washington-2; Reg-1; Sect-2; State-4
|Wyller 19-10; Bassett (PA) TF; Odiotti 4-1; Woods 10-3; McNamara 7-2; Long F; DeMarco F; Klichurov TF, 18-11
|Gracia F; Katz F; Sonon-Hale TF; West 4-2; Woods 9-2, 7-3
|4-106 (25)
|5
|Christian Corcoran
|Fr
|Providence
|Hinsdale S
|Barrington-4; Joliet Central-2; Cheesehead (WI)-10; Illini Classic-3; CCL-4; Reg-2; Sect-2; State-5
|Woods 8-7, 13-10 OT; Henry 9-7; Pasquale 7-1; Soney 15-8; Rundell TF; Chittum (TN) TF; Frey (WI) F; Lubinski (WI) 11-0; Wyller 12-3; Sweet (CA) F; Odiotti 9-2; Gracia 10-0; Klichurov 12-6, 4-1, F; Long TF
|DeClercq 11-4, TF; Spiniolas 15-1; Festerling 7-2; Soney 5-2; Berdich F; Gil 4-1; Rangel 7-0; Schickel TF; Kissane TF; Diduch 15-4; Koenig 13-3; Woods TF
|5-106 (25)