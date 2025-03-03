Illinois Matmen’s 2A Team Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season. With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.
It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins.
2A Team Rankings
|This Week
|Last Week
|Team
|Record
|Sectional
|Tourney Finishes
|Notable Dual Wins
|Dual Losses
|1
|1
|IC Catholic
|9-6
|Crystal Lake C
|Antioch-1; Ironman (OH)-22; Washington-3; Dvorak-1; DeKalb (D)-4; Doc Buchanan (CA)-T16; Geneseo-6; CCL-1; Reg-1; State-1
|Hersey 45-18; Oswego 48-27; Lockport 37-35; JCA 33-27; Brother Rice 47-28; Marian CC 47-12; NND 49-27; Geneseo 47-22; Montini 29-27; Washington 46-17
|Montini 37-29, 37-26; Detroit CC (MI) 45-25; Marmion 37-30; Gilroy (CA) 51-14; Layton (UT) 41-34
|2
|2
|Montini
|25-3
|Hinsdale S
|Ironman (OH)-T102; Donnybrook (IA)-23; Niles W-1; Dvorak-3; DeKalb (D)-3; Cheesehead (WI)-5; CCL-3; Reg-1; State-3
|Wheaton Academy 51-27; St Rita 48-32; Brother Rice 49-17; Moline 64-18; LWW 50-21; Washington 39-32; IC Cath 37-29, 37-26; Lane Tech 52-21; CMC 39-31; Marist 35-27; Joliet W 56-17; Oak Forest 55-21; Glenwood 56-13; Mahomet 50-24
|Marmion 38-30, 37-32; Detroit CC (MI) 35-26; IC Cath 29-27
|3
|3
|Washington
|20-3
|Washington
|Barrington-2; Ironman (OH)-34; Glenwood-3; Washington-1; DeKalb (D)-5; Clash (WI)-9; Batavia-2; Mid-Illini-1; Reg-1; State-2
|Canton 59-8; Rochelle 47-18; Glenwood 51-19; DeKalb 59-15; JCA 34-31; Sandburg 39-32; Cumberland (WI) 48-12; LC/WM (MN) 42-18; Hersey 31-22; Post Falls (ID) 34-28; Staley (MO) 32-25; Unity 50-17; Morton 51-16; Yorkville Chr 52-15; Brother Rice 42-26; Mahomet 60-12
|Montini 39-32; Yorkville 38-34; Chatfield (MN) 37-32; IC Cath 46-17
|4
|4
|Geneseo
|16-3
|Washington
|Rockford E-1; Downers S (D)-3; Lincoln-1; Morton-1; Geneseo-1; W Big 6-1; Reg-1; State-Q
|Sycamore 44-29, 45-25; Galesburg 68-3; Oak Forest 59-14; Maine S 45-22; Glenwood 43-23; Grant 38-31; Notre Dame (IA) 38-29; Assumption (IA) 41-26; Moline 69-6; Rock Island 57-14
|Coal City 34-25; Alburnett (IA) 44-25; IC Cath 47-22
|5
|5
|Providence
|9-3
|Hinsdale S
|Barrington-5; Ironman (OH)-T100; Joliet Central-10; Dvorak-11; Cheesehead (WI)-25; Illini Classic-10; CCL-6; Reg-2
|Riverside-B 54-16; Conant 60-13; Fenwick 41-23; Brother Rice 48-29; St Rita 44-30; DePaul 59-21
|OPRF 37-31; Marmion 36-35; Marist 48-15