Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season. With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.
It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins.
3A Individual Rankings
|RANK
|WRESTLER
|YR
|SCHOOL
|SECTIONAL
|TOURNEY FINISHES
|LOSSES
|NOTABLE WINS
|STATE
|FARGO
|106
|1
|Michael Rundell
|So
|OPRF
|Conant
|Neuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5; OPRF-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-1
|Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1
|Roque F (113); Morrison 11-5, F; Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3, TF; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F; Barry F; Duarte TF, TF; Phelps F; Gil TF; McNamara 9-0; Odiotti 4-1; Potter F
|1-106 (25); SQ-106 (24)
|1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
|2
|Niko Odiotti
|Fr
|Loyola
|Barrington
|Barrington-1; Geneseo-1; CCL-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-2
|Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1; Rundell 4-1
|Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9; Berg F; Gracia 7-2, 8-5 OT; Corcoran 9-2; Klichurov 7-2; Angileri TF; Berdich TF; DeClercq 13-1; Henry 10-2; Garbis 4-3
|2-106 (25)
|6-UFS (24)
|3
|Maddox Garbis
|Sr
|Plainfield N
|Joliet Central
|Dvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113); SPC-1: Reg-1; Sect-1; State-6
|Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113); Odiotti 4-3
|Spiniolas F; Soney F, 7-0; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113); Henry 8-0; Saucedo TF; Ortega 15-4
|6-106 (25); 4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
|4
|Preston Morrison
|So
|Marmion
|Hinsdale C
|Marmion-3; Antioch-3; Donnybrook (IA)-9; Batavia-2 (113); CCL-5; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-3
|Sutton 12-4 (113); Wyller 5-0, 3-2; Fleming (IA) F; Waatti (MI) F; Rundell 11-5, F; Woo F (113); Forsythe 10-5 (113); Enos 12-0 (113); Klichurov 13-5; Gracia 7-0
|Gil F, F; Wyller 4-0; Ortega TF; Khiev 5-4; Soney F; Gracia 11-1; Duarte F
|3-106 (25)
|5
|Sebastian Gracia
|Fr
|C Mt Carmel
|Hinsdale C
|Donnybrook (IA)-5; Washington-3; CCL-3; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-5
|Christensen (IA) 12-3; Pasquale F; Bridge (IN) 7-2; D. Cordero (TN) 11-1; Klichurov 6-2; Wyller 3-1; Gil 7-1; Odiotti 7-2, 8-5 OT; Ortega 4-1; Morrison 11-1
|Bell 13-2; Kissane TF; Morrison 7-0; Corcoran 10-0; Gil 4-1, 7-5; Duarte ID; Khiev TF; Ortega 11-2; DeClercq 12-2
|5-106 (25)