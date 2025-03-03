Login
Illinois Matmen’s 3A Individual Rankings  (March 3, 2025)

03/03/2025
Here are the final Rob Sherrill rankings of the season.  With the Individual and Dual Team State Championships completed, all that is left to do is argue the points on who should be where and why and because of this and that and… With that being said, here you go.

It is now time for “Locking Hands Season,” so best of luck to everyone as the journey for Fargo begins. 

3A Individual Rankings

RANKWRESTLERYRSCHOOLSECTIONALTOURNEY FINISHESLOSSESNOTABLE WINSSTATEFARGO
106
1Michael RundellSoOPRFConantNeuqua V-1 (113); Hinsdale C-1; Doc Buchanan (CA)-5; OPRF-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-1Garza (CA) 10-0; Granados (CA) 3-1Roque F (113); Morrison 11-5, F; Corcoran TF; Ortega 13-3, TF; Sweet (CA) 6-4; Henry F; Barry F; Duarte TF, TF; Phelps F; Gil TF; McNamara 9-0; Odiotti 4-1; Potter F1-106 (25); SQ-106 (24)1-JFS (24); 1-JGR (24)
2Niko OdiottiFrLoyolaBarringtonBarrington-1; Geneseo-1; CCL-1; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-2Farnsworth (PA) F; Dominguez (NE) 4-1; Rundell 4-1Woods 9-3; DeMarco 7-1; Pasquale 4-1; Robles 21-9; Berg F; Gracia 7-2, 8-5 OT; Corcoran 9-2; Klichurov 7-2; Angileri TF; Berdich TF; DeClercq 13-1; Henry 10-2; Garbis 4-32-106 (25)6-UFS (24)
3Maddox GarbisSrPlainfield NJoliet CentralDvorak-6; Cheesehead (WI)-3; Geneseo-1 (113); SPC-1: Reg-1; Sect-1; State-6Woody (IA) 4-2; Hayes 8-0 (113); Odiotti 4-3Spiniolas F; Soney F, 7-0; McNamara 6-4; Robles 9-1; Chittum (TN) 10-8; Harris TF (113); Abordo TF (113); Henry 8-0; Saucedo TF; Ortega 15-46-106 (25); 4-113 (24); 6-106 (23)
4Preston MorrisonSoMarmionHinsdale CMarmion-3; Antioch-3; Donnybrook (IA)-9; Batavia-2 (113); CCL-5; Reg-1; Sect-1; State-3Sutton 12-4 (113); Wyller 5-0, 3-2; Fleming (IA) F; Waatti (MI) F; Rundell 11-5, F; Woo F (113); Forsythe 10-5 (113); Enos 12-0 (113); Klichurov 13-5; Gracia 7-0Gil F, F; Wyller 4-0; Ortega TF; Khiev 5-4; Soney F; Gracia 11-1; Duarte F3-106 (25)
5Sebastian GraciaFrC Mt CarmelHinsdale CDonnybrook (IA)-5; Washington-3; CCL-3; Reg-1; Sect-3; State-5Christensen (IA) 12-3; Pasquale F; Bridge (IN) 7-2; D. Cordero (TN) 11-1; Klichurov 6-2; Wyller 3-1; Gil 7-1; Odiotti 7-2, 8-5 OT; Ortega 4-1; Morrison 11-1Bell 13-2; Kissane TF; Morrison 7-0; Corcoran 10-0; Gil 4-1, 7-5; Duarte ID; Khiev TF; Ortega 11-2; DeClercq 12-25-106 (25)
